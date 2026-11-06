🚨 Man charged after throwing objects at cars on I-90 Thruway

🚨 Man arrested after throwing objects at cars on I-90 Thruway

On October 16, 2026, New York State Police arrested John W. McGinn, 43, of Kansas City, Missouri after several reports of someone throwing objects at moving vehicles on the New York State Thruway (I-90) in Cayuga and Onondaga counties, including the towns of Brutus and Salina.

Around 9:34 p.m., troopers got multiple calls about an individual throwing what are believed to be rocks and bricks at passing cars along a several‑mile stretch of I-90. At least seven vehicles were damaged.

Troopers located a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox matching the suspect’s vehicle. The driver initially stopped, then drove off erratically before finally stopping. He resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

McGinn was processed at SP Syracuse and charged with multiple counts, including Criminal Mischief (felony) and Reckless Endangerment, plus traffic offenses. He was arraigned in Onondaga County CAP Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center, also on an outstanding felony warrant from Ohio.

For information, contact Troop D Public Information Officer, Trooper Jennifer Jiron.