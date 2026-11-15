NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After Vanderbilt’s 21-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday, Commodores head coach Clark Lea expressed frustration with his team’s offensive performance, citing costly penalties, an ineffective rushing attack, and missed scoring opportunities as key factors in the loss.

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Vanderbilt finished with 14 penalties for 92 yards, managed just 12 rushing yards, and failed to score a touchdown despite forcing two Alabama turnovers.

Lea pointed to Vanderbilt’s inability to capitalize on its red-zone opportunities, including a second-quarter possession that began at Alabama’s 17-yard line following an interception by Commodores safety Dontae Carter. Vanderbilt committed a false start and lost yardage on three consecutive plays before settling for a 52-yard field goal.

“Tough day for us, obviously; thought there were moments defensively where we played well enough. The two turnovers that created field position were big. We just weren’t able to capitalize offensively and just felt like a mess on offense today.” Lea told the media.

Eleven of Vanderbilt’s 14 penalties came on offense, with several occurring at crucial moments in drives. Six came on first down, while four occurred on third or fourth down.

Lea noted how that affected the game plan coming into this game: to establish a run game, which the Commodores failed to do, rushing for only 12 yards.

“The penalties again- it feels like we took a step back there, obviously, with 92 yards, 11 of those coming from the offense, seven false starts. Pre-snap operations have been an Achilles heel, but in a game where we needed to be able to control the clock and establish a run game, we put ourselves in tough spots and weren’t able to do that.” Lea added, “ The operational stuff has got to clean up, and we control that, so really disappointed that way.” Lea said.

Lea pointed to Alabama’s opening drive of the second half as his least favorite of the game. The Crimson Tide marched 75 yards in six plays, capped by a 39-yard touchdown pass from Keelon Russell to Lotzeir Brooks that extended Alabama’s lead to 14-3 with 12:18 remaining in the third quarter.

Lea also discussed Alabama’s scoring drive that came in the final seconds of the first half. During that drive, Vanderbilt had pass interference on third and nine, and the next play was a nine-yard touchdown pass from Russell to Alabama’s tight end Marshall Pritchett, giving Alabama a 7-3 lead going into halftime.

“I think my least favorite drive was the drive to start the second half that ended in the explosive touchdown. The touchdown drive to end the half was about three pass-interference or defensive-holding penalties that extended it. I felt like we were in position to force a field goal there, and they were able to score, but again we weren’t able to overcome some of the offensive sloppiness.”

Lea spoke on the status of the Commodore’s wide receiver, Junior Sherill, who leads the team in receiving yards with 747. Vanderbilt’s head coach said his exit on the second-to-last offensive play was due to a cramp.

“Junior’s fine, I should say it was a cramp, and so we’ll evaluate him and make sure he’s okay, but I don’t expect that to be anything that extends.”

Vanderbilt will look to have Sherrill available for its final two regular-season games as the Commodores fight for bowl eligibility. Sitting at 4-6, Vanderbilt must win both remaining contests to reach six victories, beginning with a road matchup against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Micah Nichols covers Alabama baseball, football, and basketball for Tide 100.9. Follow @MicahNichols0 on X for in-game updates, highlights, and more Crimson Tide coverage.