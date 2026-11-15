NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alabama’s defense delivered one of its most dominant performances of the season Saturday, holding Vanderbilt to just 12 rushing yards in a 21-6 victory, as Crimson Tide defensive lineman Terrance Green credited the unit’s physicality and preparation for its success against the Commodores.

Green contributed to the incredible play from the Crimson Tide’s defense, finishing with two tackles.

Alabama held Vanderbilt to 235 total yards while recording five sacks and nine tackles for loss. The Crimson Tide also limited the Commodores to just one score on three red-zone trips.

“I feel like we played very physical, especially up front, and then especially in the back end, you know, guys flying to the ball and then running around embracing our Swarm D mentality.” Green added, “It just goes back to the work we put in all week, being physical all week. We knew they had a good O-line.” Green added, “We worked it all week, and then we got the job done.”

With Alabama entering Saturday’s matchup ranked third in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Green also expressed confidence in the Crimson Tide’s position despite suffering two losses this season.

“Yeah, I do. I mean, we put the work in, and you know, things happen. We lost two games, but we’ve been consistent and just keep stacking.”

Alabama will look to build on Saturday’s defensive performance when it hosts Chattanooga on Nov. 21 before closing out the regular season against Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 28.

Micah Nichols covers Alabama baseball, football, and basketball for Tide 100.9. Follow @MicahNichols0 on X for in-game updates, highlights, and more Crimson Tide coverage.