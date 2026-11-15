NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alabama senior running back Daniel Hill rushed for 89 yards on 14 carries in the Crimson Tide’s 21-6 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, crediting his offensive line for creating opportunities while praising quarterback Keelon Russell for battling through an ankle injury.

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Hill had a productive day on the ground, totaling 89 yards on just 14 carries and averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Hill gained 66 of his 89 rushing yards on five carries of at least 10 yards, including runs of 20 and 13 yards during Alabama’s lone first-half touchdown drive. The Crimson Tide took a 7-3 lead into halftime after Keelon Russell connected with Marshall Pritchett for a nine-yard touchdown with six seconds remaining.

Hill gave a shout-out to the O-line when he discussed his big runs in Saturday’s win.

“Just the O-line doing the job, moving people around, just being physical at the points of attack.”

Hill also praised Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, who entered Saturday’s matchup as a game-time decision after suffering an ankle injury during the Crimson Tide’s win over LSU.

Backup Quarterback Austin Mack was reported to get the start over Russell, but a change was made before the game, with the Sophomore quarterback starting under center against Vanderbilt. He finished the game with 217 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two turnovers: a fumble and an interception.

“He’s a warrior. We’re going to follow 12. If he’s injured, he’s going to do whatever he can to come out here and perform, and that’s what he did today.”

Alabama will look to carry Saturday’s momentum into its final two regular-season games, beginning with Chattanooga on Nov. 21 before hosting Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 28. With the Crimson Tide currently ranked third in the College Football Playoff rankings, two more victories would strengthen its position for a first-round bye.

Micah Nichols covers Alabama baseball, football, and basketball for Tide 100.9. Follow @MicahNichols0 on X for in-game updates, highlights, and more Crimson Tide coverage.