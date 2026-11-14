If you’re looking for something fun to do in Tuscaloosa this Sunday, bring your appetite because downtown is about to turn up the heat!

The Tuscaloosa Downtown Merchants Association (TDMA) is hosting its Chili Cook-Off this Sunday, November 15, from noon until 4 p.m., bringing food, music and community fun to the streets of downtown Tuscaloosa.

And WTUG is getting in on the action!

Big Dawg DreDay will be broadcasting live with WTUG from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., bringing listeners along for the excitement and highlighting what’s happening throughout the event.

The cook-off will take place on 4th Street between Greensboro Avenue and 23rd Avenue, transforming the downtown area into an afternoon destination for families, food lovers and local businesses.

Admission is completely free, so anyone can stop by and enjoy the atmosphere.

However, those wanting to sample the chili will need to purchase a $10 tasting wristband.

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Competitors will put their recipes to the test, with first-, second- and third-place awards up for grabs.

In addition to the chili competition, attendees can enjoy live music, entertainment and activities designed to bring the community together.

The event also supports TDMA’s mission of encouraging residents and visitors to shop, dine and explore downtown businesses.

Whether you’re coming for the chili, supporting local businesses or hoping to catch DreDay broadcasting live, there’s plenty happening this Sunday.

The Chili Cook-Off runs from noon until 4 p.m., with WTUG broadcasting live during the final two hours.