In Tuscaloosa, Alabama football and good food go together like biscuits and gravy. On game day, you’ll find Crimson Tide fans filling restaurants, ordering wings, grabbing burgers, and discussing everything from recruiting to the next national championship.

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But did you know that some former Alabama athletes have taken their competitive spirit from the playing field into the restaurant business?

Some have built restaurant empires, others have invested in local favorites, and a few have become part of Tuscaloosa’s dining history.

Let’s take a look at some of these former Tide stars and their restaurant connections!

1. Bob Baumhower – Baumhower’s Victory Grille

Let’s start with a big one. Bob Baumhower was an All-American defensive tackle at Alabama under legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. He went on to an outstanding NFL career with the Miami Dolphins.

After football, Baumhower entered the restaurant business, opening his first Tuscaloosa restaurant in 1981. He helped introduce Buffalo-style chicken wings to Alabama and eventually built a successful restaurant operation.

Today, Baumhower’s Victory Grille is a familiar name throughout Alabama.

Apparently, Baumhower discovered that you can tackle a whole lot of business opportunities after tackling quarterbacks!

2. Rod Wilkin – Taco Casa

Here’s a Tuscaloosa institution with some serious Alabama football history.

Rod Wilkin played football for the University of Alabama under Coach Bear Bryant in the late 1960s.

While attending Alabama, Wilkin dreamed of opening a Mexican restaurant because he missed the Tex-Mex food he grew up enjoying in Kansas.

That dream became reality on August 20, 1974, when Taco Casa opened its doors.

What started as one man’s dream became one of Tuscaloosa���s most recognizable restaurant businesses. Generations of Alabama students and fans have grown up eating its tacos, burritos, and homemade tea.

That’s quite a legacy!

3. JaMychal Green – J.R. Crickets and We Dat’s

Former Alabama basketball standout JaMychal Green took his talents from the basketball court to the restaurant business.

Green played for the Crimson Tide from 2008 through 2012 before enjoying a professional basketball career in the NBA.

He brought We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp to the Tuscaloosa Strip in 2023 and later backed J.R. Crickets, an Atlanta-based wing restaurant that opened its first location outside Georgia right here in Tuscaloosa in January 2026.

From basketball buckets to buckets of wings, Green has found another way to make his mark in T-Town!

4. Harry Hammonds – Harry’s Bar

Here’s one for the history books.

Harry Hammonds was a standout basketball player at Tuscaloosa High School and the University of Alabama.

After reportedly turning down an opportunity to play in the NBA, Hammonds decided to stay in Tuscaloosa and pursue a different kind of business.

He founded Harry’s Bar, which became known as one of Tuscaloosa’s oldest bars and a favorite gathering spot for generations of locals and Alabama students.

Hammonds operated the establishment for 35 years before selling the business.

His story is another reminder that sometimes the biggest success stories happen after the final whistle.

More Than Just Football

What’s interesting about these stories is that these athletes didn’t simply leave Tuscaloosa after their playing days and move on to something else.

Some came back and invested in the community. Others built businesses that became part of the area’s identity.

They took the determination, discipline, and competitive spirit they learned through athletics and applied those lessons to something entirely different.

And around here, that’s something worth celebrating.

So the next time you’re enjoying a plate of wings, a taco, or a good burger in Tuscaloosa, remember that there might be a little Crimson Tide history behind the business.

Which one is your favorite? And are there other former Alabama athletes who should be on this list?

We’d love to hear about them!

After all, in Tuscaloosa, you can take the athlete out of Alabama, but you can never really take Alabama out of the athlete.

ROLL TIDE!