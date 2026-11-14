NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alabama took down the Vanderbilt Commodores 21-6 in Nashville on Saturday afternoon, with heightened scrutiny on the Tide’s quarterback position. Starter Keelon Russell’s status was up in the air all week due to an ankle injury, and senior backup Austin Mack was slated to get the start. Except…Mack didn’t start; Russell did. The Tide’s signal caller took all the first-team reps with the Tide’s offense during pregame warmups.

Russell completed 22-of-33 passes for 217 yards and three scores for the Crimson Tide. In the second and third quarters, Russell completed 10-of-19 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Alabama has done a strong job of playing in spurts this season, but has yet to put together a consistent four quarters of dominant football. Still, you’ll take a win on the road in the SEC anytime you can get one, and the Crimson Tide got one on Saturday.

Check out the Crimson Tide’s win in a photo gallery!

Alabama improves to 8-2 (6-2 in the SEC) with the win over Vanderbilt. Alabama will host UT-Chattanooga next Saturday, November 21, in the final non-SEC game of the regular season. Kickoff between the Crimson Tide and the Mocs is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT on the SEC Network+.

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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.