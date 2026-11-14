NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Alabama Crimson Tide put together a strong “middle eight” to defeat the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. Offensive struggles persisted for the Crimson Tide to begin and end the game, but the flashes of brilliance from the Tide’s offense are there, as we saw from the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Alabama QB Keelon Russell finished the day 22-33 for 217 yards and three touchdowns, despite the questions around his status entering Saturday’s contest.

Here are three rapid reactions from Alabama’s win over the Commodores.

Wommack’s Defense Has Arrived

A lot can be made about Kane Wommack’s defensive scheme. He doesn’t call enough blitzes, doesn’t play enough man coverage, and rotates players too much. At the end of the day, Wommack’s defenses clamp down when they need to. Last week, against LSU, the Tigers had just one touchdown in three attempts, coming away scoreless on the other two. Against Vanderbilt, the Commodores’ longest drive was eight plays and 36 yards. While Alabama’s offense trudged through the mud, looking like a team that hadn’t practiced with its starting quarterback all week, Kane Wommack’s unit held strong, holding Vanderbilt to three three-and-outs and making them lose 17 yards on one drive while the Tide’s offense found its footing for the first time today.

Alabama also did it with Caleb Woodson sidelined for much of the contest after getting somersaulted earlier in the first half. Whether you like Kane Wommack’s philosophies or not, you can’t deny the results Alabama has seen this season with his unit.

Sluggish Starts Will Eventually Capsize Alabama’s Hopes

And thank goodness Alabama’s defense held for as long as it did, because the Tide’s offense looked like a team that didn’t know which quarterback was starting on Saturday against Vanderbilt. Alabama’s drive chart (prior to the five-minute mark in the second quarter) looked rough:

Three plays, nine yards, Punt

Five plays, 17 yards, Punt

Seven plays, 42 yards, Punt

Six plays, eight yards, Turnover on Downs

Six plays, 24 yards, Interception

Against Vanderbilt, Alabama’s offense can afford to have a feel-out process to see what’s working. Against stiffer competition (say Georgia in the SEC Championship?), and you’ll find yourself in a 20-point hole before you think to catch your breath. Alabama’s offense began to figure it out in the second quarter but hit a lull in the third quarter. While Alabama’s record and resume are impressive, I’d like to see the Crimson Tide blow an opponent off the ball and dominate a game, especially against an opponent that averaged allowing 160 rushing yards coming into today.

Why the Gamesmanship with Keelon Russell Prior to Saturday?

We knew that starting QB Keelon Russell’s status would be in question for today following last week’s ankle injury against LSU. On Monday, Alabama’s coaching staff said Russell was trending in a positive direction and had a chance to play against Vanderbilt. On Wednesday night, Alabama’s sophomore signal caller was listed as “probable,” indicating he had a pretty strong chance to play against Vanderbilt. On Friday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Austin Mack would start in place of Keelon Russell, but Russell would be available against the Commodores. Then, the ultimate rug pull, Russell took all the first-team reps during pregame warm-ups and started the game for the Crimson Tide.

My question is, why the gamesmanship? I’d understand if you were playing a high-quality opponent. But Alabama was playing Vanderbilt. That’s not a superstar game. Was Alabama that afraid of Vanderbilt after two years ago? What did Austin Mack feel about it all?

Mack was in line for his first career start. It was reported by an insanely credible reporter, Pete Thamel of ESPN. If it were a true game-time decision, why leak that Austin was supposed to be the starter? I won’t pretend like I have all the answers, but a rug-pull like that on Austin Mack will stick with him or recruits. Alabama needs to have a good explanation for the back-and-forth on the QB decision.

Alabama improves to 8-2 (6-2 in the SEC) with the win over Vanderbilt. Alabama will host UT-Chattanooga next Saturday, November 21, in the final non-SEC game of the regular season. Kickoff between the Crimson Tide and the Mocs is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT on the SEC Network+.

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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.