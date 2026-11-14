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American Football

Game Day Depth Chart for No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt

By Wyatt Fulton,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LS81a_1H5JusSk00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — We are in Nashville for Alabama’s matchup with the 4-5 Vanderbilt Commodores! The media was provided with a depth chart for both teams at FirstBank Stadium here in Nashville. Here is what the Crimson Tide looks like a little under two hours prior to kickoff.

Offense

QB

Keelon Russell
Austin Mack (announced as starter)
Jett Thomalla

RB

Daniel Hill
Trae’shawn Brown OR
EJ Crowell OR
AK Dear OR
Kevin Riley

WR (Z)

Rico Scott
Cederian Morgan
Noah Rogers

WR (X)

Ryan Coleman-Williams
Derek Meadows

WR (H)

Lotzeir Brooks
Tyler Henderson

TE (Y)

Kaleb Edwards OR
Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H)

Marshall Pritchett
Jay Lindsey
Mack Sutter

LT

Jackson Lloyd
Nick Brooks

LG

William Sanders
Ethan Fields

C

Racin Delgatty
Mal Waldrep Jr.

RG

Michael Carroll
Kaden Strayhorn

RT

Jayvin James
Tyrell Miller

Defense

Bandit

Devan Thompkins
Fatutoa Henry

NT

Terrance Green
London Simmons OR
Isaia Faga

DT

Kedrick Bingley-Jones OR
Devan Thompkins
Edric Hill

Wolf

Yhonzae Pierre
Justin Hill OR
Jah-Marien Latham

Mike

Caleb Woodson
Xavier Griffin

Stinger

Luke Metz
QB Reese
Abduall Sanders Jr.

CB

Zabien Brown
Zyan Gibson

CB

Dijon Lee Jr. OR
Carmelo O’Neal

FS

Bray Hubbard
Zavier Mincey

SS

Keon Sabb
Ivan Taylor

Huksy

Red Morgan
Chuck McDonald III

Special Teams

PK/KO

Lorcan Quinn OR
Conor Talty

HOLD

Alex Asparuhov

P

Alex Asparuhov
Adam Watford OR
Anderson Green

SN

Ethan Stangle OR
Alex Rozier

PR

Ryan Coleman-Williams OR
Dijon Lee Jr. OR
Rico Scott

KOR

Dijon Lee Jr. OR
Lotzeir Brooks OR
Trae’shawn Brown

Kickoff between No. 3 Alabama and Vanderbilt is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT.

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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.

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