Game Day Depth Chart for No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — We are in Nashville for Alabama’s matchup with the 4-5 Vanderbilt Commodores! The media was provided with a depth chart for both teams at FirstBank Stadium here in Nashville. Here is what the Crimson Tide looks like a little under two hours prior to kickoff.

Offense

QB

Keelon Russell

Austin Mack (announced as starter)

Jett Thomalla

RB

Daniel Hill

Trae’shawn Brown OR

EJ Crowell OR

AK Dear OR

Kevin Riley

WR (Z)

Rico Scott

Cederian Morgan

Noah Rogers

WR (X)

Ryan Coleman-Williams

Derek Meadows

WR (H)

Lotzeir Brooks

Tyler Henderson

TE (Y)

Kaleb Edwards OR

Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H)

Marshall Pritchett

Jay Lindsey

Mack Sutter

LT

Jackson Lloyd

Nick Brooks

LG

William Sanders

Ethan Fields

C

Racin Delgatty

Mal Waldrep Jr.

RG

Michael Carroll

Kaden Strayhorn

RT

Jayvin James

Tyrell Miller

Defense

Bandit

Devan Thompkins

Fatutoa Henry

NT

Terrance Green

London Simmons OR

Isaia Faga

DT

Kedrick Bingley-Jones OR

Devan Thompkins

Edric Hill

Wolf

Yhonzae Pierre

Justin Hill OR

Jah-Marien Latham

Mike

Caleb Woodson

Xavier Griffin

Stinger

Luke Metz

QB Reese

Abduall Sanders Jr.

CB

Zabien Brown

Zyan Gibson

CB

Dijon Lee Jr. OR

Carmelo O’Neal

FS

Bray Hubbard

Zavier Mincey

SS

Keon Sabb

Ivan Taylor

Huksy

Red Morgan

Chuck McDonald III

Special Teams

PK/KO

Lorcan Quinn OR

Conor Talty

HOLD

Alex Asparuhov

P

Alex Asparuhov

Adam Watford OR

Anderson Green

SN

Ethan Stangle OR

Alex Rozier

PR

Ryan Coleman-Williams OR

Dijon Lee Jr. OR

Rico Scott

KOR

Dijon Lee Jr. OR

Lotzeir Brooks OR

Trae’shawn Brown

Kickoff between No. 3 Alabama and Vanderbilt is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT.

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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.