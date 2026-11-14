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Game Day Depth Chart for No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt
By Wyatt Fulton,2 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — We are in Nashville for Alabama’s matchup with the 4-5 Vanderbilt Commodores! The media was provided with a depth chart for both teams at FirstBank Stadium here in Nashville. Here is what the Crimson Tide looks like a little under two hours prior to kickoff.
Offense
QB
Keelon Russell
Austin Mack (announced as starter)
Jett Thomalla
RB
Daniel Hill
Trae’shawn Brown OR
EJ Crowell OR
AK Dear OR
Kevin Riley
WR (Z)
Rico Scott
Cederian Morgan
Noah Rogers
WR (X)
Ryan Coleman-Williams
Derek Meadows
WR (H)
Lotzeir Brooks
Tyler Henderson
TE (Y)
Kaleb Edwards OR
Danny Lewis Jr.
TE (H)
Marshall Pritchett
Jay Lindsey
Mack Sutter
LT
Jackson Lloyd
Nick Brooks
LG
William Sanders
Ethan Fields
C
Racin Delgatty
Mal Waldrep Jr.
RG
Michael Carroll
Kaden Strayhorn
RT
Jayvin James
Tyrell Miller
Defense
Bandit
Devan Thompkins
Fatutoa Henry
NT
Terrance Green
London Simmons OR
Isaia Faga
DT
Kedrick Bingley-Jones OR
Devan Thompkins
Edric Hill
Wolf
Yhonzae Pierre
Justin Hill OR
Jah-Marien Latham
Mike
Caleb Woodson
Xavier Griffin
Stinger
Luke Metz
QB Reese
Abduall Sanders Jr.
CB
Zabien Brown
Zyan Gibson
CB
Dijon Lee Jr. OR
Carmelo O’Neal
FS
Bray Hubbard
Zavier Mincey
SS
Keon Sabb
Ivan Taylor
Huksy
Red Morgan
Chuck McDonald III
Special Teams
PK/KO
Lorcan Quinn OR
Conor Talty
HOLD
Alex Asparuhov
P
Alex Asparuhov
Adam Watford OR
Anderson Green
SN
Ethan Stangle OR
Alex Rozier
PR
Ryan Coleman-Williams OR
Dijon Lee Jr. OR
Rico Scott
KOR
Dijon Lee Jr. OR
Lotzeir Brooks OR
Trae’shawn Brown
Kickoff between No. 3 Alabama and Vanderbilt is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT.
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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery