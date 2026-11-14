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9-Year-Old Child Dead, Three Hurt in Walker County Crash Near Parrish
By Stephen Dethrage,13 days ago
A 9-year-old from Parrish was killed Wednesday night when the car they were riding in left an Alabama highway and hit several trees, according to Alabama State Troopers.
The crash happened at about 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 on Alabama 269 near the 36 mile marker, roughly a mile north of Parrish in Walker County.
Troopers said the child was a passenger in a 2008 Nissan Maxima that left the roadway and struck multiple trees. The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Three other people in the car were hurt.
The driver, a 29-year-old from Parrish, was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. A 12-year-old from Parrish was airlifted to an area hospital, and a 5-year-old from Parrish was taken to an area hospital, troopers said.
ALEA said nothing further is available while its Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
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