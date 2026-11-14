TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After consecutive playoff losses to Saraland in 2022 and 2023, Hillcrest finally got its revenge Friday night, stunning the Spartans 24-21 on a perfectly executed hook-and-ladder touchdown with five seconds remaining in the second round of the Class 5A AHSAA playoffs.

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Both teams struggled to finish drives early, with Hillcrest turning the ball over on downs at Saraland’s 37-yard line on its opening possession. Saraland followed with a drive inside Hillcrest’s 25-yard line but missed a field goal, keeping the game scoreless with 4:51 remaining in the first quarter.

On Hillcrest’s next possession, junior running back Jakobi Harris broke free for what looked like a 60-yard touchdown. However, Harris dropped the ball before crossing the goal line, resulting in a touchback that gave Saraland possession at its own 20-yard line.

The beginning of the second quarter saw Saraland once again unable to execute in the red zone as Hillcrest’s sophomore defensive back Jaylin Bennett made a terrific read on a pass, which saw him high point the ball and spoil the Spartans’ chance of getting on the board as he intercepted the pass in the end zone, giving the Patriots possession at their own 20-yard line with 9:42 remaining in the first half.

The first score of the game came late in the second quarter when Saraland’s senior quarterback Jamison Roberts, also part of Oklahoma football’s 2027 class, connected with junior wide receiver Edward Turner to set up a first-and-goal at the one-yard line.

On the next play, the Spartans’ senior running back Jakari Harris punched it in from one yard out to give them a 7-0 lead with 4:45 left in the second quarter.

Hillcrest responded quickly with their first score of the game when senior quarterback Jordan Shambley connected with Harris for a 60-yard dart, setting up a first-and-goal inside the Spartans’ 5-yard line. Three plays later, the Patriots’ senior quarterback connected with Shepard for a 7-yard touchdown to tie it 7-7 with 3:22 remaining in the first half.

Neither team scored again in the first half, and the score was 7-7 going into halftime.

On Saraland’s second play of the second half, Hillcrest senior safety Kemarcus Silvers intercepted a tipped pass, giving the Patriots their second takeaway of the night and possession at the Spartans’ 30-yard line

The Spartans’ defense went on to force Hillcrest to settle for a field goal, with senior Kicker Elijah Miller nailing a 49-yard field goal to give the Patriots their first lead of the game, making it 10-7 with 7:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Saraland quickly retook the lead when Roberts connected with junior wide receiver Eric Scott for a 67-yard touchdown to make it a 14-10 game with 6:32 left in the third quarter.

The Patriots found themselves back inside the red zone, and on the second consecutive drive, Saraland’s defense forced Hillcrest to attempt another field goal; this time, it missed, keeping the Spartans’ 14-10 lead intact with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter.

Hillcrest’s defense came alive in the fourth quarter, forcing consecutive turnovers on downs. Senior defensive lineman Marcus Muse recorded a crucial sack on the first stop, giving the Patriots possession at their own 35-yard line.

Following the defensive stop, Shambley broke free for a 30-yard scramble before connecting with junior tight end Jamarrion Williams for his second touchdown pass of the night. The score gave Hillcrest a 17-14 lead with 4:19 remaining in regulation.

Hillcrest’s defense then forced its second consecutive turnover on downs when senior linebacker Jayden Brown sacked Roberts on 4th down and three, giving the Patriots’ offense possession at Saraland’s 30-yard line.

Hillcrest appeared positioned to put the game away after taking possession at Saraland’s 30-yard line. However, senior linebacker Ricky Strong tipped Shambley’s pass into the air, secured the interception, and raced 60 yards for a touchdown. The stunning defensive score gave Saraland a 21-17 lead with just 1:46 remaining.

Hillcrest refused to fold. Trailing by four with less than two minutes remaining, the Patriots marched 70 yards downfield before delivering the game’s defining moment. Shambley connected with senior wide receiver Brenden Williams, who pitched the ball backward to Harris. The junior running back took it the rest of the way for the go-ahead touchdown, sending Hillcrest ahead 24-21 with just five seconds remaining.

Saraland would go on to run one play with several laterals, but Roberts was ultimately pushed out of bounds with double zeros on the scoreboard, ending the game.

Hillcrest improved to 11-0 as they advanced to the third round of the 5A AHSAA playoffs, where they will travel to Alexander City to face Benjamin Russell next Friday, Nov. 20.

Micah Nichols covers Alabama baseball, football, and basketball for Tide 100.9. Follow @MicahNichols0 on X for in-game updates, highlights, and more Crimson Tide coverage.

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