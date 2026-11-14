TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Round two of the AHSAA Playoffs is wrapping up on a Friday night in West Alabama, with marquee matchups across the state featuring teams from our area. The game of the week was the Hillcrest Patriots hosting the Saraland Spartans; a matchup of titans that the Tuscaloosa area has had the fortune of hosting numerous times.

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Here are scores featuring the eight teams from our area that played in the second round!

Saraland Spartans at Hillcrest Patriots

The final four minutes of this game might’ve been the most entertaining high school football I’ve seen, with the Hillcrest Patriots taking the lead, Saraland punching back with a pick-six, but in the end, it was Hillcrest running a Boise State hook-and-ladder-esque play to secure a 24-21 victory over the Saraland Spartans. Hillcrest will play Benjamin Russell next week.

McAdory Yellowjackets at Gulf Shores Dolphins

McAdory fell to Gulf Shores 47-10 down at the Gulf. McAdory’s season is over.

Sipsey Valley Bears at Orange Beach Makos

Orange Beach defeated Sipsey Valley 42-37. Sipsey Valley’s season is over.

Williamson Lions at Northside Rams

The Williamson Lions defeated the Northside Rams 39-7. Northside’s season is over.

Bibb County Choctaws at T.R. Miller Tigers

T.R. Miller defeated Bibb County 52-35. Bibb County’s season is over.

Pleasant Valley Raiders at Gordo Greenwave

The Gordo Greenwave defeated Pleasant Valley 42-35 to advance to the third round of the AHSAA 2A Playoffs. Gordo will play Fyffe next week.

Lee Scott Academy Warriors at American Christian Academy Patriots

ACA defeated Lee Scott Academy 56-7. American Christian Academy will play Briarwood Christian next week.

Mars Hill Bible Panthers at Tuscaloosa Academy Knights

Tuscaloosa Academy punched in a touchdown in the final four minutes to secure a 14-10 win over the Mars Hill Bible Panthers, coming back from a 10-0 deficit at halftime. Tuscaloosa Academy will play Westbrook Christian next week.

For more free coverage of West Alabama High School Football, download the Tide 100.9 app.

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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.