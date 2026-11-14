TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama felt the heat as the Seton Hall Pirates tried to swindle the Tide out of a win in Coleman Coliseum on Friday night. The Tide eventually drowned the Pirates, with the Crimson Tide’s defense holding strong over the final few minutes as Alabama advanced to 4-0 on the season with an 82-76 win.

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Sophomore Amari Allen is already shining for Alabama just four games into his second season in Tuscaloosa, leading the way with 24 points on 60% shooting from the floor and 75% from three-point range. Allen also led the team with five assists and had the highest +/- on the team at +14.

Seton Hall muddied the game from the beginning, challenging Alabama’s fast-paced offense with slow, methodical offense and suffocating defense. The Tide’s 82 points is the lowest Alabama has scored so far this season. Alabama’s previous season-low was 96 in the season opener against Sam Houston.

Alabama trailed by six points with five minutes left in the first half, quieting the Coleman crowd and frustrating head coach Nate Oats. Alabama responded to the six-point deficit by ending the first half on a 16-0 run, started and ended by guard Aden Holloway, who finished the night as the second-leading scorer with 18 points.

Alabama out-rebounded Seton Hall 41-36, with Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison leading the way with seven. Every player except Tarris Bouie (who played a team-low four minutes) collected at least one rebound, with Garrison, Boise State transfer Drew Fielder, freshman Jaxon Richardson, and NC State transfer Cole Cloer each collecting at least five boards.

Alabama improves to 4-0 on the season with the 82-76 win over Seton Hall. Alabama’s next game will come on Tuesday, November 17, at 6:30 p.m. CT against the Kennesaw State Owls.

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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.