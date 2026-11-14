We are talking about a top-of-the-line, brand-new Polaris 4-wheeler!

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This is the Sportsman 570 Premium edition being given away by Bama Buggies and 101.7 The River. Just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Can you imagine a new 4-wheeler under the Christmas tree? This ATV is listed at around $8,500. A gift the entire family will love and use for years to come.

The winning begins Monday, November 16th during the Late Afternoon Show on 101.7 The River! The grand prize will be given away on the afternoon of December 19th, live from Bama Buggies in Tuscaloosa.

It’s all part of 101.7 The River’s Thanksgiving/Christmas 4-Wheeler Giveaway. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is proud to present 101.7 The River, the only local contemporary Christian music station in Tuscaloosa’s history. The giveaway will happen on December 19th. You can enter to win by listening to 101.7 FM (101.7 The River) every afternoon, a little after 4 PM. The crew will share the special Thanksgiving- or Christmas-themed “verse of the day”.

Then, a few minutes later, they will ask you to call them at 205-345-1017 with that same special “verse of the day,” and then you will be officially entered to win ! The late-afternoon show will do this every weekday through December 16th.

Bama Buggies on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa is a great place that is known for selling FUN! Check out everything Bama Buggies has happening this month as they help you shop for the holidays. They have a ton of incredible deals on everything they sell, and you can visit bamabuggies.com for the quickest way to get your deal wrapped up fast.

Make sure you listen to 101.7 The River in November and December to get entered to win the new Polaris Sportsman 570 Premium for Christmas!