A little holiday shopping can go a long way toward making a difference in the lives of local students.

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The Annual Star Market takes place tomorrow, November 14th at the Lloyd Wood Education Center in Northport, bringing together more than 80 vendors for a day of shopping, food, and community support.

Beginning at 9 a.m., visitors can browse more than 80 vendor booths, enjoy food trucks, and pick up homemade goodies at the bake sale. But beyond the shopping and festivities, the event serves a much greater purpose.

Lloyd Wood Education Center, part of the Tuscaloosa County School System, serves students ages 3 to 21 with special needs from communities throughout Tuscaloosa County. The center provides specialized educational experiences designed around each student’s individual abilities and needs, helping them develop academically, socially, and personally.

Proceeds from the Star Market help supplement the cost of sensory materials, adaptive equipment, and academic resources that enhance students’ educational experiences.

For shoppers, it’s an opportunity to get a little holiday shopping done. For the students and staff at Lloyd Wood, it’s an investment in resources that make a meaningful difference every day.

It’s a reminder that sometimes the best purchases are the ones that give something back to the community. This is another great opportunity to get some holiday shopping done before the mad rush of December.