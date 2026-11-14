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Friday Availability Report for No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt
By Wyatt Fulton,11 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The SEC just released the Friday night availability report for Alabama’s Saturday morning contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville. The Crimson Tide is expected to make a change at quarterback, with starter Keelon Russell dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s 31-13 win over LSU. Alabama is expected to start senior backup QB Austin Mack, with Russell available if needed in case of an emergency.
Russell has been listed as “probable” on the Wednesday and Thursday availability report. On Friday night, Russell was listed as probable.
Russell was joined by RB EJ Crowell, OL William Sanders, and DBs Zabien Brown and Chuck McDonald III on the probable list throughout the week.
Here is the full availability report for Alabama and Vanderbilt ahead of Saturday’s matchup.
ALABAMA AVAILABILITY REPORT
OUT
- RB AK Dear
- LB Desmond Umeozulu
- LB Cayden Jones
- DL Mhari Johnson
- DB Nick Sherman
- TE Josh Ford
- OL Casey Poe
- DL Jeremiah Beaman
PROBABLE
- DB Zabien Brown
- QB Keelon Russell
- RB EJ Crowell
- DB Chuck McDonald III
- OL William Sanders
VANDERBILT AVAILABILITY REPORT
OUT
- QB Blaze Berlowitz
- EDGE Edwin Kolenge
- LB Josiah Broxton
- RB Evan Hampton
- LB Daniel Vollmer Jr.
- OL Gunner Givens
- DL Aaron Bryant
- OL Ted Gregoire
No. 3 Alabama will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, this Saturday, November 14, to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.
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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery