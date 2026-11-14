TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The SEC just released the Friday night availability report for Alabama’s Saturday morning contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville. The Crimson Tide is expected to make a change at quarterback, with starter Keelon Russell dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s 31-13 win over LSU. Alabama is expected to start senior backup QB Austin Mack, with Russell available if needed in case of an emergency.

Russell has been listed as “probable” on the Wednesday and Thursday availability report. On Friday night, Russell was listed as probable.

Russell was joined by RB EJ Crowell, OL William Sanders, and DBs Zabien Brown and Chuck McDonald III on the probable list throughout the week.

Here is the full availability report for Alabama and Vanderbilt ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

ALABAMA AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT

RB AK Dear

LB Desmond Umeozulu

LB Cayden Jones

DL Mhari Johnson

DB Nick Sherman

TE Josh Ford

OL Casey Poe

DL Jeremiah Beaman

PROBABLE

DB Zabien Brown

QB Keelon Russell

RB EJ Crowell

DB Chuck McDonald III

OL William Sanders

VANDERBILT AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT

QB Blaze Berlowitz

EDGE Edwin Kolenge

LB Josiah Broxton

RB Evan Hampton

LB Daniel Vollmer Jr.

OL Gunner Givens

DL Aaron Bryant

OL Ted Gregoire

No. 3 Alabama will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, this Saturday, November 14, to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.

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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.