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West Alabama Braces for Freezing Temperatures and Chilly Weekend
By Mary K,11 days ago
Temperatures are expected to plunge across much of the country, including the Yellowhammer State.
According to Fox Weather, “Late-fall warmth ends as coldest air of the season invades more than 30 states.”
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And Alabama is certainly feeling that change. James Spann, Alabama Weather Network Chief Meteorologist, said it will be the “Coldest night so far this season.”
“A freeze warning is in effect tonight for most of Alabama, with the exception of the far southern part of the state,” said Spann. “Most places will see a low in the 27–34-degree range early tomorrow morning.”
Spann added that “The weekend will feature a sun-filled sky both days, with a high in the 50s tomorrow, followed by upper 50s and low 60s Sunday. Another freeze is likely for much of the state early Sunday morning.”
READ MORE: West Alabama Freeze Warning
West Alabama Weekend Highs and Lows
Here are the projected highs and lows from the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Bibb
Saturday – High: 58 °F | Low: 33 °F
Sunday – High: 61 °F | Low: 39 °F
Fayette
Saturday – High: 57 °F | Low: 29 °F
Sunday – High: 60 °F | Low: 34 °F
Greene
Saturday – High: 58 °F | Low: 34 °F
Sunday – High: 61 °F | Low: 39 °F
Hale
Saturday – High: 58 °F | Low: 33 °F
Sunday – High: 61 °F | Low: 38 °F
Lamar
Saturday – High: 58 °F | Low: 28 °F
Sunday – High: 61 °F | Low: 33 °F
Perry
Saturday – High: 58 °F | Low: 33 °F
Sunday – High: 61 °F | Low: 38 °F
Pickens
Saturday – High: 58 °F | Low: 32 °F
Sunday – High: 61 °F | Low: 37 °F
Sumter
Saturday – High: 59 °F | Low: 30 °F
Sunday – High: 62 °F | Low: 35 °F
Tuscaloosa
Saturday – High: 57 °F | Low: 32 °F
Sunday – High: 60 °F | Low: 38 °F
Walker
Saturday – High: 57 °F | Low: 29 °F
Sunday – High: 60 °F | Low: 34 °F
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