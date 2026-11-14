Temperatures are expected to plunge across much of the country, including the Yellowhammer State.

According to Fox Weather, “Late-fall warmth ends as coldest air of the season invades more than 30 states.”

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And Alabama is certainly feeling that change. James Spann, Alabama Weather Network Chief Meteorologist, said it will be the “Coldest night so far this season.”

“A freeze warning is in effect tonight for most of Alabama, with the exception of the far southern part of the state,” said Spann. “Most places will see a low in the 27–34-degree range early tomorrow morning.”

Spann added that “The weekend will feature a sun-filled sky both days, with a high in the 50s tomorrow, followed by upper 50s and low 60s Sunday. Another freeze is likely for much of the state early Sunday morning.”

READ MORE: West Alabama Freeze Warning

West Alabama Weekend Highs and Lows

Here are the projected highs and lows from the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

Bibb

Saturday – High: 58 °F | Low: 33 °F

Sunday – High: 61 °F | Low: 39 °F

Fayette

Saturday – High: 57 °F | Low: 29 °F

Sunday – High: 60 °F | Low: 34 °F

Greene

Saturday – High: 58 °F | Low: 34 °F

Sunday – High: 61 °F | Low: 39 °F

Hale

Saturday – High: 58 °F | Low: 33 °F

Sunday – High: 61 °F | Low: 38 °F

Lamar

Saturday – High: 58 °F | Low: 28 °F

Sunday – High: 61 °F | Low: 33 °F

Perry

Saturday – High: 58 °F | Low: 33 °F

Sunday – High: 61 °F | Low: 38 °F

Pickens

Saturday – High: 58 °F | Low: 32 °F

Sunday – High: 61 °F | Low: 37 °F

Sumter

Saturday – High: 59 °F | Low: 30 °F

Sunday – High: 62 °F | Low: 35 °F

Tuscaloosa

Saturday – High: 57 °F | Low: 32 °F

Sunday – High: 60 °F | Low: 38 °F

Walker

Saturday – High: 57 °F | Low: 29 °F

Sunday – High: 60 °F | Low: 34 °F

Mary K. | Weather Forecaster