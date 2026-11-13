The Southeastern Conference was not unaffected by the FAA ground stop, with Tennessee, Texas, and Ole Miss currently in limbo regarding travel plans for their games tomorrow afternoon.

Tennessee is scheduled to play Texas A&M in Kyle Field at 2:00 p.m. CT tomorrow afternoon; Ole Miss is supposed to play Oklahoma at 3:15 p.m., and Texas will go to Death Valley to face the LSU Tigers at 6:30 p.m.

The Auburn Tigers were also caught in limbo for their trip to Starkville to face Mississippi State, but opted to bus to Starkville after the FAA ground stop. South Carolina was in the air on the way to Arkansas when the ground stop was issued.

The Southeastern Conference has issued a statement on the ground stop and the three teams that are grounded.

“The Southeastern Conference is aware of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop and the potential impact on team travel for this weekend’s competitions. We are in close communication with our member institutions to assess potential disruptions and coordinate appropriate responses. The safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, and team personnel remain our highest priority.

“We will continue to monitor developments and work with our institutions to determine whether any adjustments to scheduled competitions become necessary.”

Alabama was unaffected by the FAA ground stop, as the Crimson Tide opted to bus to Nashville for Saturday’s contest with Vanderbilt.

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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.