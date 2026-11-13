TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The FAA has issued a ground stop for all flights nationwide, as CNN reports communication issues with air traffic control.

While national security is the primary concern, the ground stop has affected many college football teams, including a handful of SEC teams, as the college football world prepares for another weekend of games this week. The University of Alabama, however, is not one of them.

The Alabama football team is bussing to Nashville, Tennessee, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for tomorrow’s contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores, according to Ryan Fowler of Tide 100.9. The Crimson Tide is scheduled to arrive in Nashville around 5:00 p.m. CT.

Other SEC teams are at the mercy of the ground stop, however.

According to Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports, Auburn is at the airport, weighing its options for Saturday’s contest at Mississippi State. Starkville is roughly a four-hour drive from Auburn. Ole Miss is grounded in Oxford as the Rebels travel to Norman, Oklahoma, this weekend to play the Oklahoma Sooners. Tennessee is preparing for its longest air-travel trip of the season, going to Bryan-College Station to play Texas A&M. The Texas Longhorns travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU this weekend too.

Kalen DeBoer’s decision to bus to Nashville looks like a wise one at the moment while the rest of the country is in a ground stop from the FAA.

No. 3 Alabama will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, this Saturday, November 14, to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.

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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.