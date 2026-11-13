The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Freeze Warning.

Saturday, November 14, from Midnight through 8 a.m.

Sunday, November 15, from Midnight through 8 a.m.

Just How Widespread is the Incoming Cold Weather?

Fox Weather reports that “more than 30 states across the Lower 48 are forecast to see their coldest temperatures of the fall so far heading into the weekend, with the first frost looming for many major cities.”

What You Should Know About the Freeze Warning

A Freeze Watch means frost and freeze conditions could affect crops and sensitive vegetation and may damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Freeze Warning Saturday Morning: sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are expected, though some locations may remain just above freezing.

Freeze Warning Sunday Morning: sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 to 32 degrees are expected.

National Weather Service Preparedness Actions

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent water pipes from freezing, wrap them, drain them, or allow them to drip slowly.

Drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above-ground pipes.

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West Alabama Counties Under the Freeze Warning

Bibb

Fayette

Greene

Hale

Lamar

Perry

Pickens

Sumter

Tuscaloosa

Walker

Mary K. | Weather Forecaster

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