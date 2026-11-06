Tuscaloosa Foreclosure Auction Open to Interested Buyers

If you’ve been thinking about investing in real estate or purchasing property in Tuscaloosa, an upcoming city auction might be worth putting on your calendar.

The City of Tuscaloosa has announced its annual foreclosure and surplus property sale, giving interested buyers an opportunity to bid on properties being offered by the city.

The auction will take place Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 11 a.m. inside the Council Chambers at Tuscaloosa City Hall, located at 2201 University Boulevard.

During the sale, various properties will be auctioned to the highest bidders.

Download the WALJ Mobile App Now

Successful buyers will receive either a foreclosure deed or a quitclaim deed, depending on the property.

But before you start planning your next investment, there are a few important details to understand.

According to the city, an additional advertising fee of $144.66 will be added to the purchase price of each foreclosure property.

That means potential buyers should factor the extra cost into their budgets before placing a bid.

Buyers should also carefully review the type of deed being issued, along with the property’s condition, title history and any potential liens or other obligations. A deed does not necessarily guarantee that a property is free of legal or financial complications.

The city encourages anyone interested in participating to review the available property listings, auction procedures and terms of sale before attending.

Additional property information and sale documents are available through the city’s official website.

For questions about the foreclosure and surplus property sale, residents can contact the Office of the City Attorney at Cityattorney@tuscaloosa.com.