Boxing Legend Deontay Wilder Takes on Podcasting

We’ve watched him knock opponents out in the boxing ring, but now Tuscaloosa’s own Deontay Wilder is stepping into an entirely different arena: podcasting.

The former WBC heavyweight champion is launching a new podcast called “Heavyweight Truth,” alongside co-host Harry Cleveland Brown.

And if you’re expecting the conversations to be strictly about boxing, Wilder says think again.

The podcast aims to feature guests from different backgrounds, including athletes, actors and people from various walks of life, exploring their personal experiences beyond what the public typically sees.

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“Something new. Something that’s gonna be different,” Wilder said while introducing the show.

According to Wilder, the goal is to have conversations about both success and struggle, giving guests an opportunity to share their experiences in their own words.

“We want to see what their ups look like. We want to see what their downs look like,” Wilder explained.

The show’s first guest is UFC President Dana White, bringing another major name from the world of combat sports into the conversation.

For Wilder, whose professional boxing career has taken him from Tuscaloosa to international arenas, the podcast represents another opportunity to connect with audiences beyond the sport that made him famous.

The concept also opens the door for conversations about business, entertainment, personal growth and the challenges that come with success.

While additional guests have been teased, their names and appearance dates have not yet been confirmed in the information provided.

Wilder summed up the podcast’s approach with a promise to deliver “the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the Heavyweight Truth.”

Check out the full first episode below.