Alabama’s Winter Weather Forecast for 2026-27: What to Know

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting a warmer, wetter winter for much of the United States, with its latest Winter Outlook highlighting El Niño’s expected influence from December 2026 through February 2027.

Above-average temperatures are expected across the northern U.S., while wetter-than-normal conditions are forecast across the southern U.S., stretching from California to Florida and the Eastern Seaboard.

The outlook also points to improving drought conditions across much of the country, including the East, Southern Great Plains, and Southwest.

The El Niño Influence

“As we know from decades of observations, a very strong El Niño will likely bring a southward and eastward shift to the jet stream for the contiguous U.S., which tilts the odds toward stormier weather across the South,” said Ken Graham, director of NOAA’s National Weather Service. “While higher chances of rain and snow may bring relief to drought-afflicted areas, too much precipitation on dry soil can fuel destructive flash floods and mudslides. Now is the time for communities and individuals to plan ahead for the upcoming winter.”

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Alabama Winter Outlook

Temperature Outlook

Your temperature outlook depends on where you are located in Alabama. For Northern Alabama, temperatures are leaning above normal. For the rest of Alabama, including West Alabama, we can expect near-normal temperatures.

National Weather Service

Precipitation Outlook

For Alabama overall, the Winter Season precipitation outlook is shaping up to be wetter than average, including the southern tier. The probability varies by location; northern Alabama is at 33%-40 %, below that is 40% – 50%, our area is in the 50%- 60% range, and southern Alabama is around 60% – 70%.

National Weather Service

Drought Outlook

According to NOAA, drought conditions for Alabama fall into three categories: no drought, drought removed, and drought improves.

National Weather Service

Mary K. | Weather Forecaster

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