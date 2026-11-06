Alabama Executes Michael Taylor By Lethal Injection For Double Homicide

After one state had a botched execution, Alabama continues to move on with scheduled executions.

Tonight, at 6:10 pm, Michael Taylor was pronounced dead. The execution, by lethal injection, began at 5:47 pm. Taylor was accused and convicted of a double homicide when he was 19 years old. He was on leave from the US Navy when he got a ride to an elderly couple’s home. Ivan and Lucille Moore were asked if he could use their telephone. The couple allowed him to use the phone and then offered him something to eat. Taylor had brought a duffel bag with a barbell in it, and while the couple was distracted, he retrieved the barbell and attacked the elderly couple.

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After the killings, Taylor stole a wallet from Mr. Moore and a purse from Mrs. Moore, as well as a checkbook, which he took to Birmingham and cashed several checks. Taylor was later arrested outside the Galleria in Hoover, Alabama. He was indicted on two counts of murder in the first degree.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released a statement after the execution that called the execution “long overdue”. Marshall also pointed to the fact that these victims had treated Taylor with kindness and were then callously murdered for it.

Marshall also commended his office and the work of the Capital Litigation Division. The jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Taylor after finding him guilty at trial.