What's Happening In Tuscaloosa Area This Weekend

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is in Baton Rouge this weekend.

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There is still plenty to do in Tuscaloosa this upcoming weekend.

November 6 at 5:00 pm is the BUY FOR RISE Charity sale in Tuscaloosa at the Rise Center on Johnny Stallings Drive.

DANCE ALABAMA! has its Fall 2026 concert on Nov. 6th and 7th in the English Building Dance Theatre on Colonial Drive in Tuscaloosa.

First Friday kicks off on November 6th in Downtown Tuscaloosa, 620 Greensboro Ave. Enjoy excellent regional art, food, and drinks from 5-8 p.m. They will host more events on the first Friday of December through April.

Canebrake is happening Nov. 7th in Downtown Northport on Manin Avenue, and it’s an all-day event. Canebrake, featuring Porchella, is free. It will feature great live music, so bring your favorite lawn chair and some blankets. You will hear a great variety of bands. The historic Northport Train Depot also has a Kids’ Zone with games and activities for kids. Plenty of food from great local food trucks and beverage vendors will be available to wash it all down. You can also take a heritage tour and step back in time. Plus, adults can try axe throwing to practice their aim.

The Tuscaloosa Farmers Market is happening this (and every) Saturday in November at 1900 Jack Warner Parkway in Tuscaloosa.

The ITA Division II Men’s and Women’s Tennis National Championship is taking place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of this weekend at the Tuscaloosa Tennis Center at 715 21st Avenue E. The event is all day.