Thursday Availability Report for No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The SEC has released the Thursday availability report for No. 5 Alabama’s matchup with No. 14 LSU this Saturday, November 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide hopes to return several key starters, including WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, who has been practicing without a knee brace after sporting it in every game in October.

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Here is the Thursday availability report for Alabama and LSU.

ALABAMA AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT

Desmond Umeozulu, LB

Cayden Jones, LB

Nick Sherman, DB

Casey Poe, OL

Jared Graham, OL

Jeremiah Beaman, DL

DOUBTFUL

Jett Thomalla, QB

QUESTIONABLE

AK Dear, RB

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Zabien Brown, DB

EJ Crowell, RB

Racin Delgatty, OL

William Sanders, OL

Terrance Green, DL

Alabama expects to have Delgatty, Coleman-Williams, Crowell, Green, and Brown back against LSU, according to Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer earlier this week. Offensive lineman William Sanders suffered an injury in Alabama’s 31-20 win over Texas A&M. If Sanders can’t play, offensive lineman Mal Waldrep Jr., who filled in for Delgatty at center against Tennessee and Texas A&M, would fill in for Sanders.

LSU AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT

Dashawn Spears, S

Phillip Wright III, WR

Charles Ross II, LB

Richard Anderson, DT

DOUBTFUL

Whit Weeks, LB

QUESTIONABLE

Zach Weeks, LB

PROBABLE

Stephiylan Green

No. 5 Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a matchup with the 14th-ranked LSU Tigers this Saturday, November 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.