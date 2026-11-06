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Thursday Availability Report for No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU
By Wyatt Fulton,8 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The SEC has released the Thursday availability report for No. 5 Alabama’s matchup with No. 14 LSU this Saturday, November 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide hopes to return several key starters, including WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, who has been practicing without a knee brace after sporting it in every game in October.
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Here is the Thursday availability report for Alabama and LSU.
ALABAMA AVAILABILITY REPORT
OUT
- Desmond Umeozulu, LB
- Cayden Jones, LB
- Nick Sherman, DB
- Casey Poe, OL
- Jared Graham, OL
- Jeremiah Beaman, DL
DOUBTFUL
- Jett Thomalla, QB
QUESTIONABLE
- AK Dear, RB
- Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR
- Zabien Brown, DB
- EJ Crowell, RB
- Racin Delgatty, OL
- William Sanders, OL
- Terrance Green, DL
Alabama expects to have Delgatty, Coleman-Williams, Crowell, Green, and Brown back against LSU, according to Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer earlier this week. Offensive lineman William Sanders suffered an injury in Alabama’s 31-20 win over Texas A&M. If Sanders can’t play, offensive lineman Mal Waldrep Jr., who filled in for Delgatty at center against Tennessee and Texas A&M, would fill in for Sanders.
LSU AVAILABILITY REPORT
OUT
- Dashawn Spears, S
- Phillip Wright III, WR
- Charles Ross II, LB
- Richard Anderson, DT
DOUBTFUL
- Whit Weeks, LB
QUESTIONABLE
- Zach Weeks, LB
PROBABLE
- Stephiylan Green
No. 5 Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a matchup with the 14th-ranked LSU Tigers this Saturday, November 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
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Wyatt Fulton is the Tide 100.9 DME and Brand Manager, primarily covering Alabama Crimson Tide football and men’s basketball. For more Crimson Tide coverage, follow Wyatt on X (Formerly known as Twitter) at @FultonW_.Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery