Tuscaloosa Chamber Seeks College Students for Program Aimed at Keeping Them Here

Applications are open for the third class of Anchor Tuscaloosa, a free semester-long program that tries to convince college students to build their careers here instead of leaving after graduation.

The deadline to apply is November 29, and those selected will begin the cohort in January.

The program runs students through sessions with local and statewide elected officials, networking with business leaders and access to cultural and community institutions.

Download the TuscaloosaThread Mobile App Now

Students from All 3 Local Colleges Welcome

Anchor Tuscaloosa is open to undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Alabama, Stillman College and Shelton State Community College. Applicants need at least 30 completed credit hours by December 31.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until November 29 or until the slots fill. Selected applicants interview virtually and will hear back by December 21.

The program is free. It is powered by Fuel Alabama, with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, Visit Tuscaloosa and the Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority as partners.

Carl Jamison, the Chamber’s interim president and CEO, framed the program as a talent pipeline.

“Every year, we see students walk into their first Anchor Tuscaloosa session thinking of this community as a place they’re passing through and walk out of their last one picturing their lives and careers here,” Jamison said. “Our employers need that talent, and these students deserve to know just how much opportunity is waiting for them right here in West Alabama.”

What Past Participants Say

Grace Gower, a junior advertising major at Alabama who went through the program this year, said it changed how she thinks about the city.

“Anchor Tuscaloosa opened my eyes to everything the community has to offer beyond The University of Alabama,” Gower said. “The experience helped me realize that Tuscaloosa has so much to offer outside of campus life, and it made me even more excited about calling Tuscaloosa home after graduation.”

Jackson Shue, an MBA student at Alabama and another 2026 participant, said the size of the city was part of the appeal.

“Anchor Tuscaloosa provided me with many great opportunities to meet local business and community leaders, which not only advanced my education and professional network, but also opened my eyes to the many opportunities right here in Tuscaloosa,” Shue said. “Anchor Tuscaloosa showed me that Tuscaloosa is large enough to grow a great career, yet small enough to make a big impact as a young person.”

Applications are at anchortuscaloosa.com.

For more exclusive coverage of education and business in West Alabama, stay connected to the Tuscaloosa Thread.

This Week’s Gallery:

Click here to view photo gallery