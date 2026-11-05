Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra to Play ‘Home Alone’ Score As Movie Airs at Amphitheater

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra will play John Williams’ score live while “Home Alone” runs on the big screen at the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater later this month, the orchestra’s first live-to-film performance.

The concert is set for at 7 p.m. Friday, November 20. The Alabama Choir School joins the orchestra, and audiences will see the complete 1990 film while the music is performed in sync with it.

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TSO executive director Natassia Perrine said the format is the draw.

“Home Alone is already part of so many families’ holiday traditions,” Perrine said. “Hearing this music performed live, surrounded by people laughing and enjoying the movie together, makes it something extra-special. We’re excited to bring that experience to Tuscaloosa!”

The show is sponsored by Central Alabama Asphalt and Construction Co., the Tuscaloosa Symphony Endowment and the City of Tuscaloosa.

Tickets and group purchases are available at the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater box office at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway or by phone at 205-248-5280. Individual seta from from about $30 – $70 depending on proximity to the Amphitheater stage.

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on event days. Ticket links are also posted at TSOonline.org.

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