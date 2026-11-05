Walker County Woman Killed, 2 People Hurt in Head-On Crash Northwest of Jasper

A 73-year-old Nauvoo woman died Tuesday evening after a head-on crash in Walker County, Alabama State Troopers confirmed Thursday.

Trooper Brody Grider, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in the region, said Brenda S. Young was critically hurt around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday when the 2018 Hyundai Sonata she was riding in collided head-on with a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup, injuring her and both drivers.

Young was taken to Baptist Health Walker Hospital in Jasper and pronounced dead there.

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The driver of the Sonata, a 54-year-old from Nauvoo, was injured and taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Grider said, and the 17-year-old from Jasper driving the pickup was also injured and taken to an area hospital.

The crash happened on Redmill Saragossa Road near Smith Lane, about three miles northwest of Jasper.

ALEA said nothing further is available while its Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

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