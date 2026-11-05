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Alabama

Fried Chicken, Collards, Cornbread: Alabama's Meat-and-three Plates Ranked

By Steve Shannon,

2 days ago

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If there’s one thing the South knows how to do, it’s put together a proper meat-and-three plate.

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And this is serious business in Alabama. We’re not talking about some fancy restaurant serving a little piece of chicken on a plate with three sprigs of something green. We’re talking about a big helping of comfort food, vegetables cooked with a little Southern love, cornbread or a biscuit, and enough food to make you reconsider your afternoon plans.

The meat-and-three is practically a Southern institution.

Here are Alabama’s favorites…

#8- WALTON’s in Huntsville
#7- CITY CAFE in Northport
#6- MARTIN’s in Montgomery
#5- MARY’s in Mobile
#4- PANNIE GEORGE’s KITCHEN in Auburn
#3- NIKKI’s WEST in Birmingham
#2- JOHNNY’s in Homewood
#1- ZACK’s in Dothan

Let’s talk about the combinations that make people hungry just thinking about them!

1. The Southern classic

  • Fried chicken

  • Macaroni and cheese

  • Collard greens

  • Mashed potatoes and gravy

2. The country boy special

  • Country-fried steak

  • Mashed potatoes

  • Green beans

  • Fried okra

3. Grandma’s Sunday dinner

  • Homemade meatloaf

  • Macaroni and cheese

  • Green beans

  • Squash casserole

4. The catfish lover

  • Fried catfish

  • Hush puppies

  • Coleslaw

  • Fried okra

5. The pork chop plate

  • Smothered pork chops

  • Rice and gravy

  • Black-eyed peas

  • Turnip greens

6. The Sunday roast

  • Pot roast

  • Mashed potatoes

  • Butter beans

  • Stewed tomatoes

7. The hamburger steak special

  • Hamburger steak with onion gravy

  • Creamed corn

  • Green beans

  • Macaroni and cheese

8. Thanksgiving on a Tuesday

  • Baked chicken

  • Cornbread dressing

  • Candied yams

  • Green beans

9. The barbecue lover

  • Pulled pork barbecue

  • Baked beans

  • Potato salad

  • Collard greens

10. The old-fashioned Southern plate

  • Fried chicken livers

  • Mashed potatoes and gravy

  • Stewed cabbage

  • Field peas

HAPPY DINING Y’ALL!

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