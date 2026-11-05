Fried Chicken, Collards, Cornbread: Alabama's Meat-and-three Plates Ranked

If there’s one thing the South knows how to do, it’s put together a proper meat-and-three plate.

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And this is serious business in Alabama. We’re not talking about some fancy restaurant serving a little piece of chicken on a plate with three sprigs of something green. We’re talking about a big helping of comfort food, vegetables cooked with a little Southern love, cornbread or a biscuit, and enough food to make you reconsider your afternoon plans.

The meat-and-three is practically a Southern institution.

Here are Alabama’s favorites…

#8- WALTON’s in Huntsville

#7- CITY CAFE in Northport

#6- MARTIN’s in Montgomery

#5- MARY’s in Mobile

#4- PANNIE GEORGE’s KITCHEN in Auburn

#3- NIKKI’s WEST in Birmingham

#2- JOHNNY’s in Homewood

#1- ZACK’s in Dothan

Let’s talk about the combinations that make people hungry just thinking about them!

1. The Southern classic

Fried chicken

Macaroni and cheese

Collard greens

Mashed potatoes and gravy

2. The country boy special

Country-fried steak

Mashed potatoes

Green beans

Fried okra

Homemade meatloaf

Macaroni and cheese

Green beans

Squash casserole

Fried catfish

Hush puppies

Coleslaw

Fried okra

Smothered pork chops

Rice and gravy

Black-eyed peas

Turnip greens

Pot roast

Mashed potatoes

Butter beans

Stewed tomatoes

Hamburger steak with onion gravy

Creamed corn

Green beans

Macaroni and cheese

Baked chicken

Cornbread dressing

Candied yams

Green beans

Pulled pork barbecue

Baked beans

Potato salad

Collard greens

Fried chicken livers

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Stewed cabbage

Field peas

3. Grandma’s Sunday dinner4. The catfish lover5. The pork chop plate6. The Sunday roast7. The hamburger steak special8. Thanksgiving on a Tuesday9. The barbecue lover10. The old-fashioned Southern plate

HAPPY DINING Y’ALL!