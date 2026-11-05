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Fried Chicken, Collards, Cornbread: Alabama's Meat-and-three Plates Ranked
By Steve Shannon,2 days ago
If there’s one thing the South knows how to do, it’s put together a proper meat-and-three plate.
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And this is serious business in Alabama. We’re not talking about some fancy restaurant serving a little piece of chicken on a plate with three sprigs of something green. We’re talking about a big helping of comfort food, vegetables cooked with a little Southern love, cornbread or a biscuit, and enough food to make you reconsider your afternoon plans.
The meat-and-three is practically a Southern institution.
Here are Alabama’s favorites…
#8- WALTON’s in Huntsville
#7- CITY CAFE in Northport
#6- MARTIN’s in Montgomery
#5- MARY’s in Mobile
#4- PANNIE GEORGE’s KITCHEN in Auburn
#3- NIKKI’s WEST in Birmingham
#2- JOHNNY’s in Homewood
#1- ZACK’s in Dothan
Let’s talk about the combinations that make people hungry just thinking about them!
1. The Southern classic
Fried chicken
Macaroni and cheese
Collard greens
Mashed potatoes and gravy
2. The country boy special
Country-fried steak
Mashed potatoes
Green beans
Fried okra
Homemade meatloaf
Macaroni and cheese
Green beans
Squash casserole
Fried catfish
Hush puppies
Coleslaw
Fried okra
Smothered pork chops
Rice and gravy
Black-eyed peas
Turnip greens
Pot roast
Mashed potatoes
Butter beans
Stewed tomatoes
Hamburger steak with onion gravy
Creamed corn
Green beans
Macaroni and cheese
Baked chicken
Cornbread dressing
Candied yams
Green beans
Pulled pork barbecue
Baked beans
Potato salad
Collard greens
Fried chicken livers
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Stewed cabbage
- Field peas
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