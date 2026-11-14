Oneonta has some very sweet kittens looking for loving homes right now. All of these babies are with Super Heroes Humane Society and are ready to start life with their new families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Super Heroes Humane Society

Phone: (607) 441-3227

Roscoe is a bright orange boy with classic kitten charm. If you love orange tabbies, this little guy could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Roscoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory & White

Cream/Ivory & White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Super Heroes Humane Society

Phone: (607) 441-3227

Aspen has a soft, light coat that makes her look extra gentle and sweet. She’d be a lovely addition to a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Super Heroes Humane Society

Phone: (607) 441-3227

Casey is a mostly white kitten with a bright, clean look and lots of baby charm. She’s ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Casey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Super Heroes Humane Society

Phone: (607) 441-3227

Jamie is an orange-and-white boy with a classic kitten look. If you’re hoping for a playful buddy to grow up by your side, Jamie could be the one.

👉 Meet Jamie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black & White

Black & White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Super Heroes Humane Society

Phone: (607) 441-3227

Sidney is a striking black-and-white kitten with a bold coat pattern. She’s ready to bring some fun and style into your home.

👉 Meet Sidney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Super Heroes Humane Society

Phone: (607) 441-3227

Tofu is a white kitten with a soft, clean look and lots of kitten sweetness. She’s just waiting for a cozy lap and a safe home.

👉 Meet Tofu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Super Heroes Humane Society

Phone: (607) 441-3227

Roku is a sleek black kitten with a classic, elegant look. If you love black cats, this little guy could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Roku and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Super Heroes Humane Society at (607) 441-3227 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.