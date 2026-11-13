Oneonta’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re in EMS or nursing. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: American Medical Response (AMR)

American Medical Response (AMR) Location: Oneonta, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20/hr + $1–$1.50/hr stipend

Lead day-to-day EMS operations while still working in the field as a BLS provider. You’ll support crews, help manage system status, keep units ready to roll, and step in for patient care when needed.

Employer: American Medical Response (AMR)

American Medical Response (AMR) Location: Oneonta, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $29/hr + $1–$1.50/hr stipend

For experienced paramedics ready to lead, this role mixes advanced field care with supervising crews and coordinating with dispatch and hospitals. You’ll help make time‑critical decisions and keep operations running smoothly.

Employer: Bassett Healthcare Network

Location: Oneonta, NY (FoxCare)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $76,452.30 – $114,678.44/year

Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus for full-time RNs (per posting)

Provide specialized oncology care, including chemo administration, symptom management, and patient education, while floating within Medical Oncology. Comes with strong benefits (PTO, health, retirement match) and support for ongoing oncology education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.