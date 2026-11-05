🏥 Oneonta, NY Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Roles From $16–$76/hr

Healthcare hiring is steady in Oneonta, NY right now, with options from entry-level to licensed clinical roles. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting for Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc.

Crawford Thomas Recruiting for Location: Oneonta, NY (Hybrid, 2–3 remote days/week )

(Hybrid, ) Salary: $74K–$76K/year

Type: Full-time

Licensed LMSW, LCSW, or LMHC? This role lets you provide community-based mental health care to youth ages 10–20 on a multidisciplinary ACT team. Strong benefits, paid time off, and a flexible hybrid schedule make this a solid long-term move.

Employer: Community Veterinary Center

Location: Oneonta, NY (In person)

(In person) Salary: $21–$28/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time

Perfect for an NYS-licensed vet tech who wants a 4-day work week and strong benefits. You’ll handle patient care, surgery support, lab work, and client communication in a small-animal practice that values work–life balance.

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Location: 1 Associate Dr, Oneonta, NY (Onsite)

(Onsite) Salary: $16–$29/hour (based on full-time equivalent)

(based on full-time equivalent) Type: Per diem (listed as full-time category)

Great fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service and want to get into healthcare without a clinical license. You’ll greet patients, verify insurance, and help with registrations, plus there’s a $2,000 sign-on bonus for external hires and full training provided.

Employer: New York State Department of Health

Location: Oneonta, NY (Field and office work; some travel)

(Field and office work; some travel) Salary: Varies by academic level

Type: Temporary, seasonal, part-time/full-time flexible

Ideal for a matriculated student under age 21 interested in public or environmental health. You’ll help inspect tobacco and vape retailers, attempt test purchases, and assist with data entry and enforcement records; schedule is flexible around school.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.