Whitesboro High School runner Ryan Kunkel is the 2026 Section III Class B boys cross country individual champion, and the VVS boys team won the Class C team title. Several local athletes qualified for the NYSPHSAA New York State Cross Country Championships on November 14, 2026 in Queensbury, including Matt Ryan and Avrie Park from Whitesboro, Benjamin Morford and Quinn Catterson from Clinton, and Carly Weaver and Abigail Neale from New Hartford.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Anthony J. Picente Jr.