Juventude midfielder confirms Grêmio deal after promotion | Image credits : Getty

Mandaca will indeed be joining Grêmio for 2027.

After providing an assist in the match that secured Juventude's promotion to Série A, the 25-year-old defensive midfielder confirmed he has reached an agreement with the Tricolor.

"(Are you headed to Grêmio?) Yes, I am! Now I can say it. When the rumors came out back then, nothing had been finalized. I've always meant what I said, and I'm being honest now too: I'm going to Grêmio. Yes, I've signed a pre-contract for next year."

Grêmio tried to sign Mandaca midway through this season, but could only have done so by paying compensation to the club from the Serra region.

It was the midfielder's second promotion to Série A with Papo, following the one secured in 2024.

He had been at Juventude since 2023, when he initially arrived on loan from Corinthians.

He made 56 appearances for Juventude, scoring 17 goals and providing 14 assists.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.