🏆Champions League dominance between the releases of GTA V and GTA VI | Image credits : Getty

A striking comparison reveals how the trophy counts of the UEFA Champions League’s most successful clubs changed over the thirteen years between the debut of GTA V (2013) and the release of GTA VI (2026).

Real Madrid’s absolute dominance

Real Madrid were the standout team during this period. Los Blancos went from holding 9 Champions League trophies in 2013 to 15 European crowns in 2026, winning six trophies and cementing an unprecedented dynasty in European football.

The contrast with the other giants

While the Spanish side filled their trophy cabinets, other giants made slower progress: Bayern Munich and Liverpool went from 5 to 6 titles, while FC Barcelona climbed from 4 to 5 triumphs. By contrast, AC Milan remained stuck on 7 titles, unable to add any more during that period.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.