🔥 In-demand Antonio Nusa continues post-World Cup form for Norway | Image credits : Getty

Norway's resurgence on the European stage at both the club and international level has been something brilliant for Nordic football.

Though Erling Haaland will undoubtedly continue to receive the attention he so richly deserves, and much of the same can be said of captain Martin Ødegaard, the supporting cast for Ståle Solbakken's Røde, Hvite, Blå deserves plenty of praise.

Antonio Nusa, perhaps, more than any other.

Still just 21, the RB Leipzig starlet has been in some of the finest form of his career after a very credible summer with Norway at the 2026 World Cup.

That hot streak continued this evening in Oslo when he opened the scoring in Norway's Nations League A home clash against Wales, meaning Nusa has now found the back of the net or collected an assist in six-straight matches for club and country since his brace of helpers against Elversberg back on 24 October.

Image credits : Getty

Taking up his position on the left flank, Nusa did well to beat veteran shot-stopper Karl Darlow with a low drive from the top of the 18-yard box to break the deadlock after the half-time interval.

It was Nusa's 10th goal for Norway, and the first for his country since the pair he bagged over the summer across the Atlantic.

Image credits : Getty

His pace outwide, competence on the ball, and ability to drive play forward at speed have been at the forefront of Norway's rekindling efforts, and perhaps it's no wonder that Premier League holders and current table-toppers Arsenal have recently been heavily linked with the former Club Brugge standout.

Having started alongside the aforementioned Haaland and Ødegaard, as well as Fulham's Oscar Bobb tonight, will Nusa add his name to Norway's Premier League-based ranks come the opening of the January window?