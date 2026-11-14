🥺The last survivor of the Chapecoense tragedy has retired | Image credits : Getty

Brazilian defender Alan Ruschel, the only one of the three footballers who survived Chapecoense’s tragic plane crash in November 2016 to return to professional football, brings his playing career to an end today.

A global symbol of overcoming adversity

The plane crash claimed the lives of 77 people, including 44 members of the Brazilian club’s delegation, among them players, coaching staff, executives and employees. Defying all medical expectations, Ruschel made a miraculous recovery and returned to the pitch less than nine months after the crash, becoming a global symbol of resilience.

Signing off on a high with Juventude

The full-back hangs up his boots in Juventude’s colors, with the club currently battling for the Serie B title and automatic promotion to the Brasileirão, having already secured at least a place in the promotion playoffs.

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