🏆 Revisiting every FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Ball winner | Image credits : Getty

With the recent release of Football Manager 2027, certain sections and faces on social media have once again flung themselves into discovering the next world-beating young talent in every possible corner of the globe.

Truly, few football fans can pass up the opportunity to get excited when it comes to 'next generation talent': either real or imaginary.

And just like in the video game world, there are no guarantees when a bright young player dazzles on the big stage at the U17 World Cup, and whether or not their forthcoming career at the highest level will live up to expectations.

Dating back to the first U17 Golden Ball awarded in 1985, to the most recent in 2025, forty years of wondering whether the youngster who turned heads against his peers would do the same years on has offered up one twist after another.

There have been players who unquestionably made good on their potential after receiving their award, with names like Phil Foden (2017), Toni Kroos (2007), and Cesc Fàbregas (2003) reaching the pinnacle of the beautiful game.

And though most of the list of winners cannot claim the same footprint on the footballing landscape, there isn't a single player who didn't enjoy his time in the sun, no matter how long or short it may have lasted.

Has it been Foden, Fabregas, or Kroos who has, or ultimately will have, the greatest career after putting their name in lights at youth level?

Will Matheus Mine (2025) and Paris Brunner (2023) avoid falling by the wayside?

Let us know in the comments!