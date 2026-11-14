📸 Image of the night: Portugal's tribute to CR7 👑 | Image credits : Getty

The Seleção celebrates its king.

With the November international break in full swing, Portugal paid a heartfelt tribute to their iconic captain and the all-time leading scorer in international football, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In Braga, the clash between Denmark and Portugal began with the players walking out, each wearing the Al Nassr star's iconic number 7.

The fans then joined in the celebrations, unfurling a magnificent banner stretching the full length of the stand at the Estádio Axa.

As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo officially announced his retirement from international football on November 5 at the age of 41, in a video message posted on his Instagram account.

He amassed 234 caps and scored 146 goals over a nearly 23-year career with the Seleção.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.