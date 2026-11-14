Nations League: Portugal suffer nightmare against Denmark 🫢 | Image credits : Getty

A complete shipwreck!

The post-CR7 era is off to a bad, very bad start for Portugal.

Facing Denmark in the Nations League, Vitinha and his teammates fell apart in a matter of minutes.

First, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg opened the scoring from the penalty spot just before half-time (1-0, 43').

Despite the half-time break, Portugal failed to recover. And Rasmus Højlund took full advantage to work his magic.

The Napoli striker bagged a brace in eight minutes (49', 57').

Jorge Jesus's men now trail 0-3 at home.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.