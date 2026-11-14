Nations League: the night's 3️⃣ standout performers 🌟 | Image credits : Getty

After a Nations League evening packed with entertainment, here are the three players who stole the show.

🥉Terry Devlin (Northern Ireland)

By beating Ukraine, Northern Ireland continued their impressive run. The Green and White Army are in an excellent position to secure promotion to League A. Terry Devlin delivered the decisive moment to seal the night's victory. In the 68th minute, the Portsmouth midfielder blasted an unstoppable shot into the top corner of Trubin's net. The masterpiece of the evening.

🥈Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

While things have not all been rosy at Arsenal in recent months, the Swedish striker always finds his spark again on international duty. Scoring twice from the penalty spot tonight, the former Sporting man was at the heart of everything as he guided his side to victory over Bosnia (3-2).

🥇Rasmus Hojlund (Denmark)

Portugal's tormentor. With a brace in Braga as the Seleçao crumbled (1-4), the Napoli striker delivered a true masterclass. His goals, just after the restart, completely silenced a stadium that had been celebrating CR7's retirement from international football. With Sweden, Hojlund has smashed in five goals in his last four international appearances. Impressive stuff!

📝 Today's results

Kosovo 0 - 0 Israel

Austria 0 - 1 Ireland

Georgia 0 - 2 Hungary

Northern Ireland 1 - 0 Ukraine

Norway 3 - 1 Wales

Portugal 1 - 4 Denmark

Sweden 3 - 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.