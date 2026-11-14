🚨Breaking: Grimaldo withdraws from Spain squad | Image credits : Getty

Left-back Álex Grimaldo has had to leave the Spain national team camp urgently after falling ill with a fever.

Official statement and recovery

The Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed the player's withdrawal from the squad through its official channels, sending him a message of support and wishing him a speedy recovery.

The national team is therefore without one of its regular players on the left flank, while Grimaldo recovers at home before returning to his club.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.