👑 Portugal offer touching CR7 tribute ahead of Denmark clash 👕 | Image credits : Getty

The post-CR7 era has begun for Portugal as Seleção das Quinas take on Denmark in their UEFA Nations League test at Braga's Estádio Municipal.

It's the first time the European side lined up without their legendary figure since he recently called time on his international career, and before kick-off, they honoured him with a touching gesture.

All eleven of Jorge Jesus' starting XI for the night took the pitch in Braga wearing the famous number seven shirt, with banners in the crowd thanking the capital seen behind them.

While there will always be debate whether Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of all time, his record for club and country reads as myth rather than reality.

At the time of his international retirement, CR7 tops the Men's international footballing chart for appearances (234) and goals (146), while being a central figure for his nation during their Euro 2016 triumph and a pair of Nations League wins (2018-19, 2024-25).

Whether or not Ronaldo will be involved with the Federação Portuguesa de Futebol once he fully hangs up his boots remains to be seen, and even if he fades away from the beautiful game, it's likely his personal achievements will ever be topped.