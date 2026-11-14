The comeback is real! Watch Ronaldinho return for free on OneFootball 🐐 | Image credits : Getty

One of the greatest footballers of all time is about to lace up his boots once again.

Ronaldinho is making an extraordinary return to competitive football this weekend, with the Brazilian legend set to star for Ravenna in their Serie C derby against Forlì.

And you can watch every moment of his eagerly awaited comeback live and completely free on OneFootball simply by clicking this link.

Eleven years after his last professional appearance for Fluminense, the 46-year-old is ready to show us a little more of his trademark magic.

A World Cup champion, Ballon d'Or winner and one of the most naturally gifted footballers the sport has ever seen, Ronaldinho needs no introduction.

From his unforgettable performances for Barcelona to his spectacular goals at San Siro, outrageous skills and infectious smile, Ronaldinho became a global superstar and a favourite among football fans everywhere.

Now, an unlikely new chapter awaits.

Ronaldinho joined Ravenna earlier this summer and is about to make his long-awaited return to the pitch in one of the club's biggest games of the season: a local derby against Forlì.

When and where to watch Ronaldinho's return

Ravenna face Forlì on Sunday, November 15, with kick-off scheduled for 1:30 pm.

The match will be streamed live and free on OneFootball, giving fans around the world the chance to witness Ronaldinho's remarkable return to competitive football.

Simply click this link to watch the match.

Note: The live stream will be available in all markets except Italy, San Marino and Vatican City.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.