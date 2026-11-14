What a ruuuun! Japan extend their lead against Brazil; follow live | Image credits : Getty

Maaaan... Japan 2–0 Brazil!

First, Kubo capitalized on a lapse in Brazil's defense to open the scoring with a lightning-fast Samurai counterattack in the 14th minute!

Shortly after, in the 19th minute, Nakamura had time inside the box to control the ball and pick his spot to double the lead!

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So, everyone!

Will it be like the World Cup, with us coming from behind to win?

HAVE YOUR SAY!

Goals

Nakamura, 19'

Kubo, 14'

Brazil's starting lineup:

Pedro Morisco; Wesley, Jair, Gabriel Magalhães, Carlos Augusto; Andrey Santos, André and Bruno Guimarães; Raphinha, Estêvão and Vini JR

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.