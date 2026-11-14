Disgrace, Raphinha and Ancelotti slammed! Brazil loss sparks fury; see 📲 | Image credits : Getty

Anyone who woke up early this Saturday (14) to watch Brazil play Japan was left bitterly disappointed!

Once again, the national team put in a poor performance and lost 3–2 to Japan, with plenty of complaints about the refereeing at the end of the match.

Raphinha and Ancelotti were both sent off by the referee and also came under fire from fans on social media!

The pair faced heavy criticism from supporters... do you agree with them?

Check out some reactions on X to Brazil's defeat in this friendly during the final FIFA international window of 2026.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.