Brazil line-up confirmed for Japan clash; take a look 📋 | Image credits : Getty

Brazil's lineup is confirmed for the clash against Japan this Saturday (14), in their first friendly of the November international break!

Check it out below, and leave your prediction for the game in the comments!

Pedro Morisco; Wesley, Jair, Gabriel Magalhães, Carlos Augusto; Andrey Santos, André and Bruno Guimarães; Raphinha, Estêvão and Vini JR

Japan

Image credits : Getty

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