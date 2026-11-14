undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Soccer
Brazil line-up confirmed for Japan clash; take a look 📋
By OneFootball,13 days ago
Brazil's lineup is confirmed for the clash against Japan this Saturday (14), in their first friendly of the November international break!
Check it out below, and leave your prediction for the game in the comments!
Pedro Morisco; Wesley, Jair, Gabriel Magalhães, Carlos Augusto; Andrey Santos, André and Bruno Guimarães; Raphinha, Estêvão and Vini JR
Japan
This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.