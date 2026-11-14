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Soccer
🚨 Japan-Brazil XIs: Vinicius, Raphinha and Estevao start!
By OneFootball,13 days ago
Japan and Brazil face off in the first of their two friendlies during this international break at Singapore's National Stadium.
So let's take a look at how both teams line up for the match...
JAPAN XI
A chance for Kubo, who hasn't been getting much playing time at Real Sociedad either.
Japan's attacking play poses a threat to the 'Canarinha'.
BRAZIL XI
Carlo Ancelotti starts Estevao, Raphinha and Vinicius Junior in attack.
This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.