Gilberto Mora to wear the number 🔟 shirt for Mexico | Image credits : Getty

Ahead of the Nations League clash between Jamaica and Mexico, the Mexico coach revealed that Gilberto Mora will wear the number 10 shirt for the national team.

Alexis Vega, returning to the national team, reportedly agreed to give up the shirt number.

One of the most iconic shirt numbers will thus be worn by Mexico's latest rising star, who is expected to sign for a European club in the coming weeks.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.